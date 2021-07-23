Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned 0.62% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,476,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,657,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. 64,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,191. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

