Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $227.06. 103,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $161.90 and a one year high of $226.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.