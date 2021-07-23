Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,981. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93.

In other news, Director Meagan M. Mowry acquired 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,716.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lee Bagwell acquired 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $51,899.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

