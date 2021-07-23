Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $68.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.97.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.06. Comerica has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Comerica by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Comerica by 1,863.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 63,434 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Comerica by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

