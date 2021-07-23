Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $341.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post sales of $341.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $335.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.50 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $345.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,006. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

