Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.69 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,059,000 after purchasing an additional 663,915 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after purchasing an additional 553,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,227,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

