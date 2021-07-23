Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $70.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.