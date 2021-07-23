Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.71. 6,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.