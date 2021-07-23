Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 31.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $625,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $801,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 27.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. Research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

