Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%.

CTBI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

