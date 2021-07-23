Comparing Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) & Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Booking and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 1 10 13 0 2.50 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booking presently has a consensus price target of $2,470.35, suggesting a potential upside of 12.57%. Given Booking’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Booking is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Risk & Volatility

Booking has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Booking and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $6.80 billion 13.26 $59.00 million $4.71 465.90 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 12.44% -3.81% -0.80% Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Booking beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products. It also provides online community portals that supply public with information and resources regarding the benefits of cannabis-derived products. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is based in Inglewood, California.

