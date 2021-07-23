Comparing Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) & IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and IAA (NYSE:IAA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jiuzi and IAA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $8.21 million 9.75 $3.45 million N/A N/A IAA $1.38 billion 5.88 $194.80 million $1.54 39.21

IAA has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and IAA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A IAA 15.44% 669.99% 9.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jiuzi and IAA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A IAA 0 0 3 0 3.00

IAA has a consensus target price of $60.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.09%. Given IAA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IAA is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Summary

IAA beats Jiuzi on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand. The company serves a buyer base and spectrum of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. The company has approximately 200 facilities in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. IAA, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

