Comparing Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) and Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) and Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Landcadia Holdings III and Lifetime Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landcadia Holdings III 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lifetime Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

Landcadia Holdings III currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.78%. Lifetime Brands has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.70%. Given Lifetime Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lifetime Brands is more favorable than Landcadia Holdings III.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Landcadia Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Landcadia Holdings III and Lifetime Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings III N/A N/A N/A Lifetime Brands 3.44% 13.21% 3.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landcadia Holdings III and Lifetime Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings III N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A Lifetime Brands $769.17 million 0.41 -$3.01 million $0.95 15.18

Lifetime Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Landcadia Holdings III.

Summary

Lifetime Brands beats Landcadia Holdings III on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. It also provides home solutions, such as thermal beverageware, bath scales, weather and outdoor household, food storage, neoprene travel, and home dÃ©cor products. The company owns or licenses various brands, including Farberware, Mikasa, Taylor, KitchenAid, KitchenCraft, Pfaltzgraff, BUILT NY, Rabbit, Kamenstein, and MasterClass. It serves mass market merchants, specialty stores, commercial stores, department stores, warehouse clubs, grocery stores, off-price retailers, food service distributors, pharmacies, food and beverage outlets, and e-commerce. The company sells its products directly, as well as through its own websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

