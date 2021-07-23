Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Trading Up 5.8%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00.

About Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF)

Computershare Limited provides issuer service, mortgage service, employee equity plans, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company's issuer services comprise the provision of registry maintenance corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenant bond protection service; employee share plans and voucher services include administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services; and business services comprise the provision of bankruptcy, class action, and corporate trust administration services.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.