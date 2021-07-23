CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. CONMED posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 985.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.40.

CONMED stock opened at $133.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $69.60 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $655,198.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,087 shares of company stock worth $11,247,998. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CONMED by 386.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $194,000.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

