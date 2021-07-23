Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given New C$1,900.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$1,900.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q2 2021 earnings at $14.81 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,909.24 to C$1,900.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$2,100.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1,946.75.

CSU stock opened at C$1,918.09 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,366.66 and a 1-year high of C$1,947.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. The company has a market cap of C$40.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,828.16.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 52.4199977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 19th were paid a $1.228 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

