Contrasting Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) and Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) and Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Therapeutics and Assertio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Assertio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 135.51%. Given Applied Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Therapeutics is more favorable than Assertio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Assertio shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Assertio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and Assertio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A -$93.96 million ($4.28) -4.51 Assertio $106.28 million 0.52 -$28.14 million ($1.08) -1.17

Assertio has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Therapeutics. Applied Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assertio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and Assertio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics N/A -99.13% -82.30% Assertio -57.78% -80.60% -19.84%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assertio has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Assertio beats Applied Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG. The company also develops AT-001 that is in phase III clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Its preclinical stage products include AT-003 for the treatment diabetic retinopathy; AT-104, a PI3K inhibitor for treating orphan hematological oncology T Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc., a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis. It also provides CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; and SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level. The company was formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Holdings, Inc. in May 2020. Assertio Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

