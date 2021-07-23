Contrasting Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Otonomy and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals 0 2 0 0 2.00

Otonomy currently has a consensus target price of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 355.16%. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.50%. Given Otonomy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Otonomy is more favorable than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Otonomy and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy -22,255.17% -83.02% -48.03% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -114.43%

Risk and Volatility

Otonomy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Otonomy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Otonomy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Otonomy and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy $270,000.00 385.84 -$44.73 million ($1.10) -1.67 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals $500,000.00 50.22 -$7.72 million ($3.66) -0.82

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Otonomy. Otonomy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Otonomy beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties. In addition, the company develops OTO-510, an otoprotectant for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss; OTO-825, a gene therapy for the treatment of congenital hearing loss; and OTO-6XX induces hair cell repair and regeneration for the treatment of severe hearing loss. The company has license agreements with University of California and DURECT Corporation; and strategic collaboration with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation to develop and commercialize gene therapy for congenital hearing loss. Otonomy, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time. Its product candidates include BPX-601, BPX-603, and Rivo-cel (rivogenlecleucel, formerly known as BPX-501). The company was founded by Kevin M. Slawin and David M. Spencer on July 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

