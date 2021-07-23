Contrasting Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) & Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Temenos and Activision Blizzard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Activision Blizzard $8.09 billion 8.69 $2.20 billion $3.25 27.84

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Temenos.

Risk and Volatility

Temenos has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Temenos and Activision Blizzard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Temenos 0 0 1 0 3.00 Activision Blizzard 0 1 21 0 2.95

Activision Blizzard has a consensus target price of $112.13, indicating a potential upside of 23.94%. Given Activision Blizzard’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than Temenos.

Profitability

This table compares Temenos and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Temenos N/A N/A N/A Activision Blizzard 26.95% 18.18% 12.02%

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Temenos on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions. It also offers Temenos Infinity, a digital banking product; Temenos Multifonds, a fund administration solutions; Temenos SaaS solution that supports banks in different sectors and geographies; Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platforms that delivers digital transformation; and Temenos AI that provides individualized, frictionless customer experiences, drive customer loyalty and profitability, and automate processes. In addition, the company provides Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation that allows banks and financial institutions to avoid regulatory fines, detect fraud, and mitigate reputational risks; Temenos Analytics, a reporting, analytics, and business intelligence product; and Temenos Regulatory Compliance, which is used to address fraud, remain compliant with regulations, and manage risk. Further, it provides retail and private banking, corporate and business banking, Islamic banking, wealth management, financial inclusion, mobile banking, consultancy and training services, and support services. Additionally, the company offers Temenos MarketPlace that enables customer to discover the fintech solutions to complement its Temenos software; and Temenos Developer Community, an open API catalogue that brings standardized out-of-the-box APIs to fast track innovation with online support and resources. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King Digital Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

