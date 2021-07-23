Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of CTVA opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.