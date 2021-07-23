Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Cortex has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $22.96 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00048712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.18 or 0.00862082 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 180,813,221 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

