Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CRVS opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

