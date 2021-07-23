County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICBK shares. Maxim Group cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

