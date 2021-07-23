Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

