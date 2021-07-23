Cowen Initiates Coverage on Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLVR opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Clever Leaves has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVR. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clever Leaves by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 42.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

