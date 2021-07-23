Cowen Initiates Coverage on Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of CLVR opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Clever Leaves has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $19.46.
Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.
About Clever Leaves
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.
