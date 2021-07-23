Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Invests $4.15 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000. Snap makes up about 2.1% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Snap by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $12.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,798,664. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,996,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,550,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395 in the last 90 days.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

