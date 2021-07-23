Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Invests $584,000 in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLQT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. 1,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,068. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.09. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

