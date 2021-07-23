Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $86,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of BMBL stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. 14,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,294. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMBL. Loop Capital raised their price target on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.