Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.30. 7,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,408. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.40. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Truist boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

In other news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 123,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $6,461,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $13,777,669.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,277,628 shares of company stock valued at $345,436,997 over the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

