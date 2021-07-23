Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Takes $3.26 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 266,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000. Ford Motor makes up about 1.7% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 587,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,661,400. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

