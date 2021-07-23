Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 32.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OBNK shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

