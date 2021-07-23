Credit Suisse AG Has $616,000 Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Unitil worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $780.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.57. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. Analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

