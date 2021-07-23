Credit Suisse AG Has $639,000 Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Cass Information Systems worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 90.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 130,559 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 63.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 14.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 259,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 33,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.08. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $581.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

