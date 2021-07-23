Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,604 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.87 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $878.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

