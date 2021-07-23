Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.