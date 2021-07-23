Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,409 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,409 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,447,230.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $1,174,610.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,032 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,251 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.75. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

