Credit Suisse AG Sells 20,168 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,168 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 361,827 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth $7,864,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth $3,593,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth $1,912,000. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSAC opened at $19.10 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $753.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

