Credit Suisse AG Sells 30,645 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,645 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $153,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.