Critical Contrast: AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) versus Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) and AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vocera Communications and AmpliTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications 1 3 7 0 2.55 AmpliTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vocera Communications currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Vocera Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vocera Communications is more favorable than AmpliTech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vocera Communications and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications -3.30% 0.85% 0.34% AmpliTech Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Vocera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vocera Communications and AmpliTech Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications $198.42 million 7.28 -$9.66 million ($0.06) -700.83 AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 11.10 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

AmpliTech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vocera Communications.

Summary

Vocera Communications beats AmpliTech Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication and Workflow System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, such as hands-free, wearable, and voice-controlled Smartbadge and badges, as well as third-party mobile devices; and Vocera Care Experience, a hosted software suite that coordinates and streamlines provider-to-patient and provider-to-provider communication and clinical rounding to enhance quality of care, patient and staff experience, reduce care provider's risk, and improve reimbursements, as well as Vocera Ease, a cloud-based communication platform and mobile application to enhance the patient experience by enabling friends and family members to receive timely updates about the progress of their loved one in the hospital. In addition, the company provides professional, software maintenance, and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided its solutions to approximately 1,900 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. It sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

