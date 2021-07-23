Critical Review: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Dot and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 6 4 0 2.40 loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46

Green Dot currently has a consensus target price of $60.09, suggesting a potential upside of 31.72%. loanDepot has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 81.22%. Given loanDepot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Green Dot.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 0.16% 5.02% 1.26% loanDepot N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Green Dot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Dot and loanDepot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.25 billion 1.98 $23.13 million $1.29 35.36 loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.80 N/A N/A N/A

Green Dot has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot.

Summary

Green Dot beats loanDepot on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards. It also provides money processing services, including cash transfer services that help consumers to add funds directly to an account at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services that enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services that include tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a consumer-friendly loan that enables tax refund recipients. It markets its products under the Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, TPG, and other brands. Green Dot Corporation markets and sells its products and services through retail stores; mobile applications; and various direct-to-consumer channels, such as online search engine optimization, online displays, direct mail campaigns, mobile advertising, and affiliate referral programs, as well as distributes through Â’Banking as a Service' platform. The company was formerly known as Next Estate Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Green Dot Corporation in October 2005. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Pasadena, California.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

