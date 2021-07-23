Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective boosted by Pivotal Research from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crocs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.40.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs stock opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.66. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,847,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after buying an additional 663,949 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crocs by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 582,682 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.