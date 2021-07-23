Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CROMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

CROMF opened at $14.56 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

