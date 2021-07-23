Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CRON. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cronos Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Cronos Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

