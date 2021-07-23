CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Shares of CFB traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.18 million, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CFB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.