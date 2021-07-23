CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Gap Up to $13.66

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.66, but opened at $14.49. CrossFirst Bankshares shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 503 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $721.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.39.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $177,000. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

