Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCK. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

NYSE:CCK opened at $100.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 1-year low of $70.18 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

