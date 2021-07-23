Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CYRX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.35. 1,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,378. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock worth $47,611,256. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 31.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,752 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 24.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 194.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter worth $14,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

