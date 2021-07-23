CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $17.19 on Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $2,575.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $17.19 or 0.00053265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,304.89 or 1.00076732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00033877 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000787 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

