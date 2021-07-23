Crypton (CRP) Tops One Day Volume of $584.00

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Crypton has a total market cap of $362,579.12 and approximately $584.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001835 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00048909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,178,368 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

