CSFB Upgrades Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) to Outperform

CSFB upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$13.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CVE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.41.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE:CVE opened at C$10.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.44 billion and a PE ratio of -37.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.05. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.15 and a twelve month high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -6.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.